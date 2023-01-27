Dr. Nowfar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepehr Nowfar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sepehr Nowfar, MD
Dr. Sepehr Nowfar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Nowfar's Office Locations
Genesis Healthcare Partners PC3801 Katella Ave Ste 223, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 449-4183
Paletz/Agatstein Urology Group575 E Hardy St Ste 215, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-3333
Paletz & Agatstein Mds11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nowfar is by far the best surgeon in the field of urology. I had hydrocele surgery in April 2022 and immediately after surgery it came back. I was sketical to have another surgery by this surgeon, let alone any surgeon. My primary came to my rescue and said Dr. Nowfar was the best in his field. Dr. Nowfar put my mind at ease and the surgery could not have gone any better. He and everyone at the surgical center were professional and focused on my mental and physical wellbeing. My recovery was painless and on my two week followup found out just how difficult this surgery turned out to be. I am so thankful for Dr. Nowfar and I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Sepehr Nowfar, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1124174560
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowfar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowfar works at
Dr. Nowfar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.