Dr. Sepehr Oliaei, MD
Overview of Dr. Sepehr Oliaei, MD
Dr. Sepehr Oliaei, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Oliaei works at
Dr. Oliaei's Office Locations
MultiCare ENT & Allergy Specialists - Tacoma316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 305, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manners and always answers questions that I have had, spends the time and listens.
About Dr. Sepehr Oliaei, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1801032842
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliaei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliaei has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliaei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliaei.
