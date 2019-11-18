Dr. Rokhsar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepehr Rokhsar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sepehr Rokhsar, MD
Dr. Sepehr Rokhsar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rokhsar's Office Locations
Tower Hematology9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my hematologist/oncologist, whom I was very happy with, left the practice, I had a lot of trepidation about switching to a new one. Dr. Rokhsar was recommended and I couldn't be happier. He is very thorough and asks a lot of questions. He is just as thorough about answering any questions or concerns I have. He explains everything he is doing and his thinking about my treatment. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Sepehr Rokhsar, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437182805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rokhsar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rokhsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rokhsar has seen patients for Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rokhsar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rokhsar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rokhsar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rokhsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rokhsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.