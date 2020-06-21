Overview

Dr. Seper Dezfoli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Dezfoli works at Prestige GI in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.