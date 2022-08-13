See All Dermatologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Sepideh Bagheri, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (7)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sepideh Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bagheri works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy No 613 in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Antioch, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy No 613
    2345 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 771-7700
  2. 2
    Kaiser Health Plan Main Phy 551
    3400 Delta Fair Blvd, Antioch, CA 94509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 817-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 13, 2022
    This doctor has helped me so much by willing to look at me as a whole person & get me appropriate referrals. Very easy to talk to
    — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Sepideh Bagheri, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225179013
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

