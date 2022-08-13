Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepideh Bagheri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sepideh Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy No 6132345 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 771-7700
Kaiser Health Plan Main Phy 5513400 Delta Fair Blvd, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (925) 817-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor has helped me so much by willing to look at me as a whole person & get me appropriate referrals. Very easy to talk to
About Dr. Sepideh Bagheri, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.