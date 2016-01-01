Overview

Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farzin Moghadam works at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.