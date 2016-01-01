Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzin Moghadam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD
Overview
Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Farzin Moghadam works at
Locations
Parkview Physicians Group Cardiovascular Surgery11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5230
Washington Hospital Center110 Irving St NW # GB10, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- George Washington University At Providence Hospital
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Dr. Farzin Moghadam speaks Persian.
Dr. Farzin Moghadam speaks Persian.
