Dr. Sepideh Khalilian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalilian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sepideh Khalilian, MD
Overview of Dr. Sepideh Khalilian, MD
Dr. Sepideh Khalilian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khalilian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khalilian's Office Locations
-
1
Rappahannock Women's Health Center1071 Care Way Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-3100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalilian?
She’s an excellent provider. I have a very high risk pregnancy and she has stayed on top of it from the beginning and I can’t say the same for any other doctor with any other pregnancy I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Sepideh Khalilian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437313665
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Henry Ford Hospital
- BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalilian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalilian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalilian works at
Dr. Khalilian has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Hysteroscopy and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalilian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalilian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalilian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.