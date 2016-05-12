See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari, MD

Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Mokhtari works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mokhtari's Office Locations

    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 723-6593

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    May 12, 2016
    Marietta, GA — May 12, 2016
    About Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1952695710
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    • Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

