Overview of Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari, MD

Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Mokhtari works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.