Dr. Sepideh Nabatian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Nabatian works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.