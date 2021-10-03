Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD
Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Deleon works at
Dr. Deleon's Office Locations
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute-Gurnee350 S Greenleaf St Ste 405, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 336-3335Friday7:30am - 12:00pm
Illinois Bone And Joint Inst900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste LL72, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 336-3335
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute-Gurnee1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 100, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Directions (847) 336-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Solid hand surgeon! Performed 3 hand/wrist surgeries on me: ganglion cyst, DeQuervain's release, and another cyst removal. Quick diagnosis (he knew right away what the problem was), and got the surgery quickly. Knows his stuff and knows what to do. 3 great surgeries with 3 great results. Very happy with my surgeries/results. Worth it!!
About Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326091414
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon works at
Dr. Deleon has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deleon speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
