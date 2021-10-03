Overview of Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD

Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Deleon works at Iliinois Bone & Joint Institute in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Lindenhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.