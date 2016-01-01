Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veramendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD
Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5318 W Devon Ave Ste 8, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 234-6394
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthLink
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386738961
- UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Veramendi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veramendi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veramendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veramendi speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Veramendi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veramendi.
