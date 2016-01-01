Overview of Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD

Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.