Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD

Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veramendi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5318 W Devon Ave Ste 8, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 234-6394

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Veramendi's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Veramendi

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386738961
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serafin Veramendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veramendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veramendi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veramendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Veramendi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veramendi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veramendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veramendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

