Dr. Serap Sobnosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobnosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serap Sobnosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Serap Sobnosky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Sobnosky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Innovation and Research Center Inc.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 611, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 432-0111
-
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobnosky?
About Dr. Serap Sobnosky, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1447302823
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobnosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobnosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobnosky works at
Dr. Sobnosky speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobnosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobnosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobnosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobnosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.