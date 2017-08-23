Overview of Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD

Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University.



Dr. Cocioba works at Woodside Medical Services PC in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.