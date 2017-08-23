Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocioba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD
Overview of Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD
Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University.
Dr. Cocioba's Office Locations
Woodside Medical Services PC3120 54th St Ste L2, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 476-5859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cocioba is an excellent doctor and an amazing diagnostician! He's the best doctor in the Romanian community!
About Dr. Serban Cocioba, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1821120833
Education & Certifications
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocioba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocioba accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocioba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cocioba speaks French and Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocioba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocioba.
