Dr. Serena Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena Byrd, MD
Overview of Dr. Serena Byrd, MD
Dr. Serena Byrd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital (Missouri)
Dr. Byrd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Byrd's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9970
-
2
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrd?
About Dr. Serena Byrd, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1831450071
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital (Missouri)
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byrd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.