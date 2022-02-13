See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Serena Chen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Serena Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (irms)
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-8286
    Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (IRMS)
    100 Walnut Ave Ste 104, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 943-7169
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    7:00am - 9:00am
    Jersey City Office
    116 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-7640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Serena Chen, MD
    About Dr. Serena Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598883571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serena Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

