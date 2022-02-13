Dr. Serena Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Serena Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (irms)94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-8286
Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (IRMS)100 Walnut Ave Ste 104, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 943-7169Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00amSunday7:00am - 9:00am
Jersey City Office116 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 963-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We saw quite a few fertility specialists before meeting with Dr. Chen. The care we received under her was the best! She is extremely knowledgeable, caring, and patient. This was the first office in which we did not feel like just another number. As a result, we now have a beautiful baby!
About Dr. Serena Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
