Dr. Serena Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Serena Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Serena Wang, MD
Dr. Serena Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2020MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F6500, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (214) 456-7947
Children's Health Specialty Center Plano Campus7609 Preston Rd # P2200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-4100
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-2683Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr Wang for over 3 years, since she was a baby. Dr Wang has performed multiple surgeries to correct her eye issues and we put full faith in trust in her decisions. She is knowledgeable, caring, and confident. We adore her.
About Dr. Serena Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982628418
Education & Certifications
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Nystagmus and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.