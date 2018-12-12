Overview of Dr. Serena Wang, MD

Dr. Serena Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Wang works at UT SW Ophthalmology Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Nystagmus and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.