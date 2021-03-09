Dr. Serene Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serene Francis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Serene Francis, MD
Dr. Serene Francis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
1
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC3921 Johns Creek Ct Ste C, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 284-3150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Arthritis & Rheumatology center PC11685 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 507, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 284-3150
3
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC11731 Pointe Pl, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 284-3150Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
4
Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 284-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is an outstanding physician with expertise and compassion. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Serene Francis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam
- 1366608770
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- St. John's Medical College
- Rheumatology
