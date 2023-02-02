Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD
Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Delamora works at
Dr. Delamora's Office Locations
1
Scarsdale Ortho Imaging2 Overhill Rd Ste 310, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-6967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
3
Parkmed LLC800 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 419-1016
4
NY Orthopedics159 E 74th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, thorough and friendly office.
About Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699753814
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delamora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delamora has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Knee Dislocation and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delamora speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Delamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.