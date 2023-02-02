Overview of Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD

Dr. Sergai Delamora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Delamora works at Scarsdale Ortho Imaging in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Mount Kisco, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Knee Dislocation and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.