Overview

Dr. Serge-Alain Awasum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Awasum works at Greater Houston Digestive Disease Consultants in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX and Montgomery, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.