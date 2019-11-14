Overview of Dr. Serge Celestin, MD

Dr. Serge Celestin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Celestin works at Mindpath Health in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.