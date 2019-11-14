Dr. Serge Celestin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Celestin, MD
Overview of Dr. Serge Celestin, MD
Dr. Serge Celestin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Celestin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Celestin's Office Locations
-
1
Linda Berlin Psy D & Psychological Associates PA1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (561) 347-0997
-
2
The Parents Information and Resource Center Inc817 N Dixie Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 785-8285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celestin?
Dr. Celestin is very professional and kind. He is easy to talk with and truly cares. He's never too busy to get back with me.
About Dr. Serge Celestin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cree and Creole
- 1639284193
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celestin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celestin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celestin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celestin works at
Dr. Celestin has seen patients for Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celestin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Celestin speaks Cree and Creole.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.