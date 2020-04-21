Overview of Dr. Serge Dauphin, MD

Dr. Serge Dauphin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Upmc Cole.



Dr. Dauphin works at Associated Radiologists in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.