Dr. De Bustros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD
Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. De Bustros works at
Dr. De Bustros' Office Locations
-
1
Orland Park Office15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 364-3240
-
2
Orland Park Office15300 W West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 364-3240Monday8:45am - 4:30pmTuesday8:45am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 4:30pmThursday8:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
3
The Retina Center - Munster10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-9888
-
4
Univ of Chgo Phys Group Child Life Ctr19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2500, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 647-9211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Bustros?
Very good
About Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962402685
Education & Certifications
- The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, Johns Hopkins
- The Wilmer Ophthalmological Insitute, Johns Hopkins
- Amer University Hosp|American University Of Beruit
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Bustros accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Bustros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Bustros works at
Dr. De Bustros has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Bustros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Bustros speaks French.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. De Bustros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Bustros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Bustros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Bustros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.