See All Ophthalmologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (88)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD

Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. De Bustros works at Illinois Retina Associates in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Munster, IN and Flossmoor, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. De Bustros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orland Park Office
    15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-3240
  2. 2
    Orland Park Office
    15300 W West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-3240
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    The Retina Center - Munster
    10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101A, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 922-9888
  4. 4
    Univ of Chgo Phys Group Child Life Ctr
    19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2500, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 647-9211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De Bustros?

    Aug 26, 2021
    Very good
    — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Bustros to family and friends

    Dr. De Bustros' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De Bustros

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD.

    About Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962402685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, Johns Hopkins
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Wilmer Ophthalmological Insitute, Johns Hopkins
    Residency
    Internship
    • Amer University Hosp|American University Of Beruit
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. De Bustros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Bustros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Bustros has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Bustros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. De Bustros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Bustros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Bustros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Bustros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Serge De Bustros, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.