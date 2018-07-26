See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD

Urology
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD

Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Ginzburg works at Einstein Orthopedics at Center One in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ginzburg's Office Locations

    Einstein Orthopedics at Center One
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 827-1500
    Medical Arts Building
    50 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6067

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 128 ratings
Patient Ratings (128)
5 Star
(112)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD

  • Urology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Russian
  • Male
  • 1679763056
Education & Certifications

  • Fox Chase Cancer Center
  • Univ Of Connecticut
  • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
  • Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

