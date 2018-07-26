Overview of Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD

Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Ginzburg works at Einstein Orthopedics at Center One in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

