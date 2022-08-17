Dr. Serge Jean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Jean, MD
Overview of Dr. Serge Jean, MD
Dr. Serge Jean, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their residency with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Jean works at
Dr. Jean's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1322Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He took his time and explained everything to me!
About Dr. Serge Jean, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1265491575
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jean speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.
