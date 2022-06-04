Overview of Dr. Serge Kaska, MD

Dr. Serge Kaska, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Kaska works at Serge C. Kaska, MD in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.