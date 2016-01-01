Dr. Serge Mitelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Mitelman, MD
Dr. Serge Mitelman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.
New York Psychiatric Services PC6415 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 331-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831275049
- SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
