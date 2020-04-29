See All Psychiatrists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Serge Thys, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Serge Thys, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn

Dr. Thys works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundcare Inc
    2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 432-5849
  2. 2
    Behavioral Health Services
    5730 Corporate Way Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 863-7800
  3. 3
    Jfk Medical Center North Campus
    2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 863-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    Apr 29, 2020
    Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Serge Thys, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750391371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serge Thys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thys works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Thys’s profile.

    Dr. Thys has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Thys speaks Creole, French and Spanish.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Thys. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

