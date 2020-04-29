Dr. Serge Thys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Thys, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Serge Thys, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
Dr. Thys works at
Foundcare Inc2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 432-5849
Behavioral Health Services5730 Corporate Way Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-7800
Jfk Medical Center North Campus2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-7800
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Thys is very kind, knowledgeable and patient. He took very good care of my son.
- Psychiatry
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1750391371
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
Dr. Thys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thys has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thys speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Thys. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thys.
