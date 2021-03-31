Dr. Serge Tobias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Tobias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Serge Tobias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tobias works at
Locations
Memorial Cardiology Medical Group Inc.2898 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-5951
Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-8671
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have found Dr Tobias to be very concerned of his patients health and wellbeing. He often goes above and beyond the norm to make sure his patients get the medical care they need. When my husband needed emergency surgery to put in a pacemaker Dr Tobias wanted to operate that night after office hours. He is very conscientious and takes as much time as each patient needs to listen and explain your condition and care.
About Dr. Serge Tobias, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
