Dr. Sergei Aish, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Med University Of Alberta and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Charles River Medical Associates600 Worcester Rd Ste 303, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 879-6450
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
I agree wholeheartedly with the assessments of other patients of Dr. Aish who have shared their feedback here. He is exceptionally patient, thorough, conscientious, and a very good listener. He truly gives his time and full attention to the patient in a way that is all too rare in modern medical practice. I feel very fortunate to be a patient of Dr. Aish and highly recommend him.
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Faculty Of Med University Of Alberta
Dr. Aish speaks Russian.
