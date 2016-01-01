Dr. Grando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergei Grando, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergei Grando, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical Institute and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Gottschalk Medical Plaza1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-0606
- 2 134 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sergei Grando, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Norwegian and Russian
- 1356390181
Education & Certifications
- Ukrainian State Medical Institute
