Dr. Sergei Grando, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical Institute and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Grando works at UC Irvine Dermatology Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Pemphigoid and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.