Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD
Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Sergei Kalsow MD1049 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 653-2287Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
I never wrote a bad review but thought people should hear my experience.I got a bbl with Dr. Kalsow in August of 2021 so I can be healed for my Wedding in a July 2022.After my surgery my hips were uneven, bumpy, and not blended.My butt also did not blend into my thighs.Since I wanted a breast reduction, I decided to get it done with Dr K so he could fix my hips.I also decided to get lipo on my upper back.During this surgery, he did not touch my hips or my upper back,I know this because I had no incision marks.Itold my issues to Dr K and he said he could fix it via a touch up. After the touch up,my hips looked even worse.I had my wedding reception on an island and while everyone was enjoying I was self conscious because of my hips and butt. At post op,He told me to come back for another touch and we decided to do it in June,1 month before my honeymoon.We did the touch up and honestly my hips looked the same.At my post op appt, I left crying. Dr K showed no sympathy, I paid 28k
About Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831332279
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kalsow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalsow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
