Overview of Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD

Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.



Dr. Tikhonenkov works at Island Urology Oahu, LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.