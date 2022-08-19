Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikhonenkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD
Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.

Dr. Tikhonenkov's Office Locations
Island Urology Oahu, LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 706, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
- Wahiawa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tikhonenkov?
Look no further, the doc is better than the best - he did me 3 yrs ago at 82 for prostrate, kidney stones etc. - the only issue is that there are ONLY 5 stares for his rating. Michael Kroll, from Big Island
About Dr. Sergei Tikhonenkov, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104973908
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tikhonenkov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tikhonenkov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tikhonenkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tikhonenkov has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tikhonenkov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tikhonenkov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tikhonenkov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tikhonenkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tikhonenkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.