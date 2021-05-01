Dr. Sergey Furmanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furmanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Furmanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sergey Furmanov, MD
Dr. Sergey Furmanov, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Furmanov's Office Locations
Rheumatic Disease Center Physicians150 N River Rd Ste 270, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 298-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Furmanov is an superb physician in general and a great rheumatologist. He is a very competent diagnostician who listens empathetically. You won't find a better physician in this specialty.
About Dr. Sergey Furmanov, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush U MC
- Northwestern U/McGaw Mc
- Enanston Hosp
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furmanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furmanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furmanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furmanov has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furmanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Furmanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furmanov.
