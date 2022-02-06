Dr. Sergey Grachev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grachev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Grachev, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergey Grachev, MD
Dr. Sergey Grachev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Crimean State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Grachev's Office Locations
Manalapan Medical345 US Highway 9 Ste 8, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 845-2200
Southern Ocean County Surgical Association115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-9477
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grachev performed my gallbladder removal surgery in November. He was very professional and thorough and even moved my appointment up a few weeks because I was in so much pain. The surgery was quick and minimally invasive, and I recovered quickly with no complications. If I ever need to have surgery again, I know who I’m calling. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sergey Grachev, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1487629614
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Crimean State Medical Institute
- General Surgery
