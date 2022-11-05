Overview

Dr. Sergey Khaitov, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Donetsk State Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Khaitov works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.