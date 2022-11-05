Dr. Sergey Khaitov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaitov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Khaitov, MD
Dr. Sergey Khaitov, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Donetsk State Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khaitov demonstrates a high commitment and responsibility to the profession, treats patients in a professional and warm manner. I have been his patient and he has exceeded my expectations!
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Hadassah Hospital|Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Donetsk State Medical University
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Khaitov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaitov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khaitov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khaitov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaitov has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaitov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaitov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaitov.
