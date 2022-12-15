Dr. Sergey Koyfman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koyfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Koyfman, DO
Overview of Dr. Sergey Koyfman, DO
Dr. Sergey Koyfman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Koyfman works at
Dr. Koyfman's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 220, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 467-6998
ENT and Allergy Associates - New Windsor103 Executive Dr Ste 500, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 562-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koyfman?
Thorough kind funny and diagnosed me easily
About Dr. Sergey Koyfman, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114067501
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koyfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koyfman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koyfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koyfman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koyfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koyfman speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Koyfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koyfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koyfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koyfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.