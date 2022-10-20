Overview of Dr. Sergey Litvinov, MD

Dr. Sergey Litvinov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.