Overview of Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM

Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Losyev works at Global Podiatry of NY & NJ in Morganville, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.