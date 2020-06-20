See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Mirakov works at Miami VA Health Care System Infirmary in Miami, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL, Wilkes Barre, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Riviera Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Va Healthcare System
    1201 NW 16th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 575-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    VA Gulf Coast Veterans
    790 Veterans Way, Pensacola, FL 32507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 296-8872
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Wilkes-barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    1111 E End Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 824-3521
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Temple psychiatry
    100 E Lehigh Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-8496
  5. 5
    West Palm Beach Va Medical Center
    7305 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 422-8262
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Head CT Scan
Psychological Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Head CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1629347182
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

