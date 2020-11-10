Dr. Sergey Rybalov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rybalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Rybalov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergey Rybalov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dover, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Odessa Med Inst and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Assoc. of North Jersey369 W Blackwell St, Dover, NJ 07801 Directions (973) 361-7660
Gastroenterology Associates of North Jersey PA16 Pocono Rd Ste 210, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 361-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Rybalov was very positive in spite of Coronavirus difficulties. Everything went nice and smooth. Thank you, for everything!
About Dr. Sergey Rybalov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1386670552
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Odessa Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rybalov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rybalov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rybalov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rybalov works at
Dr. Rybalov has seen patients for Constipation, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rybalov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rybalov speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rybalov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rybalov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rybalov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rybalov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.