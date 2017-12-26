See All Ophthalmologists in Burlington, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Sergey Urman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sergey Urman, MD

Dr. Sergey Urman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Urman works at Eye Associates Of Burlington in Burlington, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA, Wellesley Hills, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Urman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philip S Ellerin MD
    172 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 272-4944
  2. 2
    Eye Mds of Greater Boston PC
    1371 Beacon St Ste 100, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 734-1396
  3. 3
    New England Eye Ctr
    1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 237-6770
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Outpatient Management Physician Svc Boston LLC
    1440 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 891-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Herpetic Keratitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Herpetic Keratitis

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Black Eye
Capsulotomy
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Laser Cataract Surgery
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Peripheral Iridotomy
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
Sutureless Cataract Surgery
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 26, 2017
    Couldn't be a better experience. Everyone has been so professional and friendly. And my surgery was perfect.
    Paul J Curtin in Wilmington, MA — Dec 26, 2017
    About Dr. Sergey Urman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1972657096
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Auburn Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
