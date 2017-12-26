Overview of Dr. Sergey Urman, MD

Dr. Sergey Urman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Urman works at Eye Associates Of Burlington in Burlington, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA, Wellesley Hills, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.