Dr. Sergey Voskin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergey Voskin, MD
Dr. Sergey Voskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
Dr. Voskin works at
Dr. Voskin's Office Locations
Kalon Dermatology2792 Ocean Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 676-2565
Assistcare Inc.3576 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (917) 453-0756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and truly incredible at what he does. He has the best bedside manner and will go out of his way when making sure I felt comfortable during my procedure. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Sergey Voskin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1316028582
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Dr. Voskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voskin accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voskin works at
Dr. Voskin speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Voskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voskin.
