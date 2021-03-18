Overview of Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD

Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Zhivotenko works at BINDER DAVID MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Far Rockaway, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.