Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School San Antonio
Dennis Karasek MD Pllc3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 615-1901
Hospital Affiliations
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Alvarado and ALL of the excellent staff are very pleasant know me and are very understanding. I've seen him 8 yrs, wouldn't trust anyone else. He's with his staff to see, hear and be well informed about patient's. He answers all questions. His knowledge is sharp, and he's always attentive, concerned, and works very hard to help me keep my chronic pain manageable. I had the shingle virus he recommended injections and I was pain free. THANK U DR ALVARADO AND STAFF FOR EVERYTHING U DO EVERY
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.