Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Alvarado works at
Locations
We Care Clinic2267 Trawood Dr Ste G2, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 256-9751
Eastside Family Care Center1671 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 996-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Alvarado is the best Doctor I have ever had. The office is very clean and the staff is great. Dr.Alvarado is very knowledgeable and takes his time answering my questions. I have referred family members because I trust Dr. Alvarado.
About Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841424181
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarado speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.