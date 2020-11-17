Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD
Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
-
1
Mia Aesthetics Clinic LLC9300 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (214) 797-4082
- 2 6929 Airport Blvd Ste 103, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 840-4169
-
3
Coral Gables Hospital3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 330-4959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
Amazing.. I had a bbl with him in 2019 and a Extended TT in 2020.. he did an amazing job both times.. he gave me the perfection with my bbl and fixed someone else work that was messed up from 2013.. Very upfront and honest
About Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184890410
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.