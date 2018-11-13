Dr. Sergio Casillas-Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casillas-Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Casillas-Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sergio Casillas-Romero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 430, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 889-9080
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best surgeon out there! He saved my boyfriends life. We can't possibly thank him enough! His bedside manner is one of the best I have seen in quite some time! If you need a surgeon, I highly recommend Dr. Casillas!!!
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- SUNY Upstate Medical University At Syracuse
- General Surgery
Dr. Casillas-Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casillas-Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casillas-Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casillas-Romero has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casillas-Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casillas-Romero speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas-Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas-Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casillas-Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casillas-Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.