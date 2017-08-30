See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD

Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M Health Science Center College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Cervantes works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Adenoidectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cervantes' Office Locations

    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
    Michigan Pediatric ENT Associates
    2055 N High St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 301-9019
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1720212244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&amp;amp;M Health Science Center College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cervantes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cervantes has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cervantes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervantes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cervantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cervantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

