Dr. Sergio Fefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sergio Fefer, MD
Dr. Sergio Fefer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Fefer's Office Locations
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
South Shore Urology Inc780 Main St Ste 2C, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4600
Seton Medical Office Building2110 Dorchester Ave Ste 101, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 506-4740
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went extremely well, reception, dr Sergio Fefer discussion, explanations, recommendations were very rational and clear. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sergio Fefer, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053343574
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fefer has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fefer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.