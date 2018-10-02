Dr. Figueroa Aragon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Figueroa Aragon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Figueroa Aragon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Park, CA.
Dr. Figueroa Aragon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J. Bruce Jacobs MD Inc2680 Saturn Ave Ste 100, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 908-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figueroa Aragon?
There aren’t enough words to describe how great Dr. Figueroa is. To have a REAL physician is a blessing and one I don’t take lightly. I am beyond grateful to have him as our health care provider. As a nurse myself, I’ve seen too many doctors who are not fit to practice medicine. However Dr. Figueroa has not only given my family excellent care but also helped us believe in the medical field once again. It’s a privilege to have him as my family’s physician. God bless him.
About Dr. Sergio Figueroa Aragon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851708986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa Aragon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueroa Aragon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa Aragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa Aragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa Aragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.