Dr. Sergio Figueroa Aragon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (2)
Overview

Dr. Sergio Figueroa Aragon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. 

Dr. Figueroa Aragon works at J. Bruce Jacobs MD Inc in Huntington Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    J. Bruce Jacobs MD Inc
    2680 Saturn Ave Ste 100, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 908-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Overweight
Obesity
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2018
    There aren’t enough words to describe how great Dr. Figueroa is. To have a REAL physician is a blessing and one I don’t take lightly. I am beyond grateful to have him as our health care provider. As a nurse myself, I’ve seen too many doctors who are not fit to practice medicine. However Dr. Figueroa has not only given my family excellent care but also helped us believe in the medical field once again. It’s a privilege to have him as my family’s physician. God bless him.
    Laura J. in Huntington Park , CA — Oct 02, 2018
    About Dr. Sergio Figueroa Aragon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851708986
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Figueroa Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Figueroa Aragon works at J. Bruce Jacobs MD Inc in Huntington Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Figueroa Aragon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa Aragon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa Aragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa Aragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

